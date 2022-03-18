The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors

19th March 2022
HomeProperty StatisticsUpward trend in building materials prices continues
Property Statistics

Upward trend in building materials prices continues

By Nigel Howarth
construction materials - concrete

The price of building materials rose by 17.39% in February 2022 compared to February 2021, increasing the pressures on the construction and property sectors, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the Cyprus Statistical Service reports a price rises in metallic products of 27.15%, products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics of 19.88%, electromechanical products of 15.82%, mineral products of 7.20% and minerals of 5.88%.

The top 10 building materials price rises

  • Structural steel +48.08%
  • Raw (sawn) timber +47.96%
  • Wires and cables +36.02%
  • Iron rails +35.68%
  • Building iron +32.64%
  • Bricks +32.45%
  • Copper pipes +32.21%
  • PVC doors and windows +31.12%
  • Structural grid +31.03%
  • Industrial wood +30.03%

Price Index of Construction Materials 2020-2022

Two days ago, Reuters reported that COVID-19 outbreaks in China are resulting in “queues of container ships outside major Chinese ports are lengthening by the day”, “container loading is ‘decreasing massively’ at Shenzhen’s Yantian port, the world’s fourth largest container terminal, as port workers, truckers and factory workers stayed at home”.

Increasing energy prices are an added burden for the construction sector as the production of many construction materials require large amounts of energy.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will drive energy prices even higher. The invasion has caused oil prices to surge. A year ago, a barrel of Brent Crude cost US$64.35 and today it stands at US$107.11/barrel.

Further reading

Press release – Price Index of Construction Materials: February 2022

Previous articleLand transaction volume & value increase continues

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

Cyprus property transfer fees

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1902
RUB
0.0068
CNY
0.1438
CHF
0.9778

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022