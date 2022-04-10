Building permits rise in number, value and area

The number of building permits authorized during January 2022 stood at 535. The total value of these permits reached €165.5 million and the total area 158.0 thousand square meters. These building permits provide for the construction of 640 dwelling units.

Compared to January 2021, the number of building permits issued rose by 8.3%, their total value rose by 3.4% and their total area by 10.1%.

However, the number of permits issued for new homes (dwellings) fell -8.8%.

The 534 permits were authorised for the following:

Residential buildings – 361 (a fall of 3.5% from the 374 issued in January 2021)

– 361 (a fall of 3.5% from the 374 issued in January 2021) Non-residential buildings – 83 (an increase of 27.7% from the 65 issued in January 2021)

– 83 (an increase of 27.7% from the 65 issued in January 2021) Civil engineering projects – 35 (an increase of 52.2% from the 23 issued in January 2021)

– 35 (an increase of 52.2% from the 23 issued in January 2021) Division of plots of land – 46 (an increase of 58.6% from the 29 issued in January 2021)

– 46 (an increase of 58.6% from the 29 issued in January 2021) Road construction – 10 (an increase of 233.3% from the 3 issued in January 2021)

Building permits for new homes

The 631 residential permits provided for the construction of 640 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 243 single houses, an increase 18.0% compared to the 206 authorised in January 2021, and 397 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; a fall of 20.0% compared to the 496 authorised in January 2021.

Of those 640 new homes, 222 are destined for Limassol, 216 for Nicosia, 112 for Paphos, 70 for Larnaca and 20 for Famagusta.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwelling Units)

Month 2021 (Dwellings) 2022 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 702 640 -62 -8.8% Totals 702 640 -62 -8.8%

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

Further reading

Press release – Building Permits: January 2022