The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th May 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsDevelopers crushed under soaring costs
Property News

Developers crushed under soaring costs

By Editorial
Cyprus Property Developers

The construction industry is suffering as the price hike of raw materials continues, with developers crushed under higher costs as they are deprived of Russian money.

Developers say some private projects in the pipeline have been put on ice; projects underway have been slowed down, while those backed by Russian investors are put on hold due to sanctions on Moscow.

In comments to news site Stockwatch, Stelios Gavriel, Chair of the Federation of Cyprus Building Contractors Associations (OSEOK), said: “Developers’ lives have been made difficult as they are no longer able to meet the demands of the market.

“Thankfully, the last two to three years have been kind to us, and we have enough liquidity to keep our projects alive until September.

“After that, we will no longer be able to buy raw materials for a certain period, as prices are going up daily”.

Gavriel said the cost of iron was at €450 per tonne last year, while currently, prices are between €1,150 to € 2,000 per tonne.

As he argued, contractors have agreements to honour, which means they cannot transfer the cost to buyers, while on the other hand, importers are rolling increases down to developers.

The president of the association of large investment projects, Andreas Demetriades, in statements to Stockwatch, said the majority of big private projects had been frozen due to lack of funding, as Russian investors no longer have access to Cyprus ventures.

“Large investment projects are on hold until funding is found from sources other than Russian funds.

“We must turn to the European market, the British market, and the Middle East market to reduce the gap left by the Russian and Ukrainian markets,” said Demetriades.

The chair of the Technical Chamber (ETEK) – an advisory body to the government – Constantinos Constanti, said uncertainty in the industry is an obstacle for new projects for investment purposes, but this may be a good opportunity to review the development model of Cyprus.

“If there are investors, we should encourage them to invest in green growth, agriculture, energy upgrades, photovoltaic parks, technological projects, moving away from the easy profit that the high risers brought,” said Constanti.

Previous articleRemarkable surge in property sales continues
Next articleCan real estate sector remain buoyant?

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1737
RUB
0.0146
CNY
0.1431
CHF
0.9645

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022