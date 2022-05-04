The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th May 2022
Property Sales

Remarkable surge in property sales continues

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property (Villa)

Property sales hit a 14 year high in April for the fourth successive month as measured by the number of sale contracts deposited at Land Registry offices.

Total sales reached 938; an increase of 13% on the April 2021 figure of 832 and the highest April figure recorded since 2008.

Although sales in Nicosia (the capital) fell by 3% and remained steady in Famagusta, they rose in the remaining three districts compared to April 2021. The highest number of sales was recorded in Limassol, followed by Nicosia, Paphos, Larnaca and finally Famagusta.

Total Property Sale Transactions – 2021/2022 Comparison
Total Property Sale Transactions – 2021/2022 Comparison

Sales during the first four months of 2022 reached 3,947; a 40% increase on the 2,817 achieved in the same period of 2021.

