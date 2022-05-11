The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

11th May 2022
Property News

Restrictions on development in SBAs lifted

By Editorial
SBA development

The UK Government and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, in an event held at the Presidential Palace on Monday, May 9, 2022, announce the start of implementation of the bilateral Arrangement reached in 2014 concerning the regulation of non-military development in the Bases.

“This is an important milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two states, epitomising the partnership, close collaboration and ties we have shared for more than six decades,” the President press office says.

The conclusion of the negotiations, and the end of the environmental consultation phase, signifies the beginning of the implementation of the new ‘non-military development’ regime, a planning system that will allow more development opportunities in the Bases.

The President’s press office said this was an “historic” day for residents and property owners in the British Bases as the lifting of restrictions on property development within the non-military areas of the SBAs, paves the way for significant economic, tourist and commercial prospects in municipalities and communities that fall within the Bases.

Planning zones and policies, similar to those in the Republic of Cyprus, will be applied in the Bases as of May 16, 2022, except in areas related to military and security requirements. “The rights of all land and property owners will continue to be safeguarded no matter where they reside, and environmentally sensitive areas will be protected,” the press office notes.

The new policies and accompanying maps will be published in their final form on May 16, 2022, and will be available for inspection by any member of the public. Property owners will then be able to submit planning and building applications under the new regime. At the same time, for a period of four months from the publication, any member of the public will also be able to submit objections, to inform future changes.

“The implementation of the arrangement is a demonstration of the commitment of both states to honour their obligations under the Treaty of Establishment and to safeguard the prosperity of the current and future residents, and property owners in general, in the Sovereign Base Areas,” the press office concluded.

© 2022 – GoldNews.com.cy

