Cyprus justice system performance worst in EU

22nd May 2022
By Nigel Howarth
The performance of the Cyprus justice system, as measured by the time taken to complete court cases, places it at the bottom of the list compared with other European Union member states.

The 2022 EU Justice Scoreboard, which was published yesterday, provides a relative overview of the independence, quality and effectiveness of judicial systems in EU member States.

Cyprus’ performance is the worst in the EU.

The Scoreboard gives an annual overview of indicators focusing on the essential parameters of effective judicial systems:

Efficiency – the duration of the procedures, the percentage of processing and the number of pending cases.

Quality – legal aid and court costs, training, monitoring of court activities, budget, human resources and standards on the quality of court decisions.

Independence – the perception of businesses and the public regarding the independence of the judiciary, safeguards for judges and safeguards for the functioning of national prosecutors.

Cyprus takes the longest time (in excess of 1,000 days) of all EU member states to resolve civil, commercial, administrative and other cases.

Estimated time needed to resolve civil, commercial, administrative and other cases.

Cyprus also talks the longest time (in excess of 2,500 days) of all EU member states to resolve administrative cases in all court cases.

Estimated time needed to resolve administrative cases at all court instances in 2020

Cyprus has one of the largest numbers of pending civil, commercial and administrative cases.

Cyprus also has the longest judicial review period of all EU member states.

Justice delayed is justice denied

“Justice delayed is justice denied” is a legal maxim. It means that if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no remedy at all.

