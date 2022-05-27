The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

30th May 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty ArticlesDanger of electrocution in older homes
Property Articles

Danger of electrocution in older homes

By Nigel Howarth
Danger of electrocution in older homes

Residents of some 60 to 70 per cent of older homes face possible electrocution due to the age of the power supply switch, which fails to work – and the lack of a neutral earth, Philenews reports.

This is what experts told the House Refugees Committee, adding that the problem is bigger in older electrical installations.

Indicative is the recent random inspection in the state’s Makarios III refugee settlement in Kamares, Larnaca, by the Electromechanical Service.

It revealed that three of the 18 facilities inspected had to be replaced urgently due to this danger.

Based on this conclusion and given that the 305 units in the settlement were built during the same period, the number of hazardous facilities is around 55.

Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber’s electrical mechanical engineer, Thomas Mita, told Philenews that the percentage of houses with old facilities and consequently similar problems ranges between 60% -70%.

And that if a time limit was to be set on what ‘old facilities’ means, then it could be said that the premises built before 2004 should be checked to see if their power supply switch works and if the grounding is neutral.

The process of connecting neutral point of 3-phase system to earth (i.e. soil) either directly or through some circuit element is called neutral grounding. Neutral grounding provides protection to persons and equipment.

Previous articleCyprus justice system performance worst in EU

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1683
RUB
0.0135
CNY
0.1405
CHF
0.9529

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022