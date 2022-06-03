The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

4th June 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersLenders told not to foreclose on properties
Legal Matters

Lenders told not to foreclose on properties

By Elias Hazou
Foreclose sign

The financial ombudsman has advised banks and credit-acquiring companies to refrain from foreclosing on mortgaged properties before the definitive conclusion of procedures within the Estia housing loan subsidy scheme, otherwise they would be breaking the law.

In a memo he circulated publicly, Pavlos Ioannou cited a recent judgment by Nicosia district court – dated April 5 this year – which deemed unlawful any foreclosure action on a primary residence if an applicant for Estia is contesting the rejection of their application for the scheme and while a decision is pending on that contestation.

Under the rules, lenders cannot foreclosure on a primary residence if the property in question concerns a person applying for the Estia programme. Once a person’s application to be enrolled into Estia is rejected, the bank may move in on the property.

However, an applicant may subsequently contest the bank’s rejection – and while a decision is pending on this appeal, the lender cannot take any action on the property. This prohibition covers the sending of foreclosure notices to the borrower.

In his memo, the financial ombudsman also welcomed an own decision by Bank of Cyprus – taken after the court ruling – to cease and desist from planned foreclosures wherever the Estia process is incomplete.

Ioannou went on to urge other licensed lenders as well as credit-acquiring companies to do the same.

Last month, and soon after the Nicosia district court’s ruling, the ombudsman had cautioned that some people applying for Estia might still be at risk of losing their homes if they fell within this ‘grey zone’ – their application for the scheme had been rejected but meanwhile they were contesting the rejection.

Ioannou’s move was seen as a warning shot to lenders, given that at the time some 1,000 such applications were pending, whereas hundreds more had been rejected.

In his latest memo, the ombudsman also called on the state to complete all applications within Estia as swiftly as possible, so as to give closure to lenders and borrowers alike.

Under the initial Estia scheme conditions, eligible borrowers with loans using their primary residence as collateral and with a value of up to €350,000 would receive a state subsidy amounting to one-third of their monthly instalment required by the restructured loan facility.

The debt relief scheme was approved by the European Commission’s Directorate for Competition and aimed to protect applicants’ primary residence from being foreclosed on as well as at decreasing the number of non-viable loans in the Cypriot banking system.

Estia had little uptake from the public. And last summer, the finance ministry announced that only about 18 per cent of applications submitted were approved.

Previous articleRises reported in most real estate categories

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1650
RUB
0.0147
CNY
0.1401
CHF
0.9699

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022