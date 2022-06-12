The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

12th June 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty StatisticsReduction in building permits authorised in March
Property Statistics

Reduction in building permits authorised in March

By Nigel Howarth
Building Permits - Cyprus March 2022

The number of building permits authorized in Cyprus during March 2022 stood at 642. The total value of these permits reached €209.7 million and the total area 176.7 thousand square meters. These building permits provide for the construction of 962 dwelling units.

Compared to March 2021, the number of permits issued fell by 14.1%, their total value fell by 14.2%, while their total value rose by 5%.

The number of permits issued for new homes (dwellings) fell by 16.9%.

The 642 permits were authorised for the following:

  • Residential buildings – 444 (a fall of 16.9% from 534 in March 2021)
  • Non-residential buildings – 97 (a fall of 7.6% from 7.6 in March 2021)
  • Civil engineering projects – 39 (an increase of 5.4% from 37 in March 2021)
  • Division of plots of land – 40 (a fall 18.4% from 49 in March 2021)
  • Road construction – 22 (unchanged from the number issued in March 2021)

Building permits for new homes

The 444 residential permits provided for the construction of 692 new homes (dwellings). These comprised:

  • Single houses – 282 (a fall of 23.6% from 369 in March 2021)
  • Two or more housing units – 92 (a fall of 4.2% from 96 in March 2021)
  • Residential apartment blocks – 533 (a fall of 2.7% from 548 in March 2021)
  • Residential/commercial apartment blocks – 55 (an increase of 175.0% from 20 in March 2021)

Of those 696 new homes, 405 are destined for Nicosia, 250 for Limassol, 167 for Larnaca, 112 for Paphos and 115 for Famagusta

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwelling Units)

Month 2021 (Dwellings) 2022 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change
January 702 640 -62 -8.8%
February 663 901 238 35.9%
March 1033 962 -71 -6.9%
Totals 2398 2503 105 4.4%

Building permits year to date

During the first quarter of 2022, 1,951 permits were issued compared to 1,897 in the first quarter of 2021; an increase of 2.8%. The total value of these permits rose by 13.8%, their total area rose by 3.7% and the number of dwelling units rose by 4.4%.

Cyprus building permits - March 2021/2022 comparison

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

Further reading

Building Permits – March 2022

Previous articleWealth gap reshaping property sector

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Statistics

Construction material prices continue to spike

Property Statistics

Construction materials costs up 19%

Property Statistics

Building permits rise in number, value and area

Property Statistics

Upward trend in building materials prices continues

Property Statistics

Land transaction volume & value increase continues

Property Statistics

Building permits increase in number, value & area

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1706
RUB
0.0154
CNY
0.1405
CHF
0.9601

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022