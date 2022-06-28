Cypriot passport in fourteenth place

A Cypriot passport ranks in fourteenth place out of 227 countries worldwide, according to the Henley Passport Index for 2022.

The Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the Index, a Cypriot passport grants its holder access to 176 visa-free destinations ranging from Albania in Europe to Zimbabwe in Africa.

Joint first place is held by Japan and Singapore passports, which grant its holders access to 192 destinations. The United Kingdom is in equal fifth place which, together with France, Ireland, and Portugal grants its passport holders visa-free access to 187 countries.

In last place, perhaps not surprisingly, is Afghanistan, which grants its passport holders visa-free access to 26 countries.