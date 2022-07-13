The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

14th July 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsReal estate sector more difficult in coming months
Property News

Real estate sector more difficult in coming months

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
Cyprus Real estate sector

Cyprus’ real estate sector is exhibiting resilience and adjustability, Council for Registration of Real Estate Agents president Marinos Kineyirou said on Monday.

However, Kineyirou warned that the market will become more challenging in the coming months as households’ purchasing power will continue to be squeezed, while businesses are likely to put off any major investments for a later time.

“At the same time, the upcoming increase in lending rates will also act as a deterrent factor in property acquisition decisions,” Kineyirou explained in an official council statement.

In its newsletter on the real estate sector in the second quarter of 2022, based on the recently-published data by the Department of Land and Surveys, the council noted that a total of 5,442 sales were completed, with a value of €1.2 billion.

“For another quarter, and despite the conditions of intense uncertainty and rising inflation, the interest in apartments, as well as plots and other pieces of land, was particularly strong,” the council said.

In the Nicosia district, a total of 1,620 transactions took place, with a total value of €268 million, with the largest volume of transactions concerning apartments (562) and plots (409).

In the Limassol district, both the total sales (1,641), as well as their total value (€587 million) were greater than any other distinct, while there was strong interest in plots of land (410 transactions).

In the Paphos district, there were 832 sales in the second quarter of the year with a total value of €174 million.

“In Paphos, for another quarter, the highest number of house sales (154) were recorded, with a large percentage of them classified as mansions, while in Larnaca, sales amounted to 1,034 overall, with a total value of €173 million,” the council said.

“In the province of Famagusta, 295 transactions were completed with a total value of €59 million, with another quarter showing that there is strong interest for plots of land (174),” it added.

Previous articleAgeing buildings need urgent inspection

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1611
RUB
0.0168
CNY
0.1430
CHF
0.9978

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022