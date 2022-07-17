The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

17th July 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty SalesSignificant increase in house sales
Property Sales

Significant increase in house sales

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales

There was a significant increase in the number of house sales in Cyprus in 2021 following the sharp drop in 2020 according to the European Statistical Service (Eurostat).

Eurostat reports that the House Sale Index for Cyprus rose from 129.25 in pandemic hit 2020 to 151.50 in 2021. In pre-pandemic years, the index stood at 168.41 in 2019, 170.57 in 2018, 136.71 in 2017, and 112.54 in 2016.

(The House Sale Index records the relative number of housing transactions against the base year of 2015.)

Eurostat reports that the largest increases in the number of transactions were recorded in Spain (+39.3%), Bulgaria (+39.0%), Hungary (+22.9%) and Ireland (+22.2%).

Two Member States recorded a decrease in the number of housing transactions, the Netherlands (-3.2%) and Luxembourg (-0.8%).

House transactions 2020 2021

The growth in the number of transactions in 2021 followed a drop in 2020 when COVID-19 lockdown measures were put in place, in particular in the second quarter of 2020, leading to a temporary suspension of real estate activity in some countries.

In April, Eurostat reported that house prices and rents in Cyprus have fallen by 3.4% and 4.1% respectively since 2010.

Previous articleFour charged in golden passport expose

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1611
RUB
0.0168
CNY
0.1430
CHF
0.9978

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022