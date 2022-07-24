The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

24th July 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersFreeze on property foreclosures extended
Legal Matters

Freeze on property foreclosures extended

By Nigel Howarth
Foreclosures freeze extended

Cyprus parliament have voted to extend the freeze on property foreclosures to the end of October despite pleas from the government and financial institutions to allow the homes of defaulting borrowers to be repossessed.

Elizabeth McCaul, Member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, advised caution over amendments to the foreclosures law stressing that “such policies can also backfire and destabilise the banking sector if designed in a haphazard manner.”

Ratings agency Moody’s warned on that the amendments approved by the Cyprus parliament to the legal framework governing foreclosures were “credit negative”, as it expected that they would “hamper banks’ efforts to reduce problem loans”.

The credit rating agency said that the amendments “will likely lengthen the foreclosure process”.

“The amendments are credit negative for Cypriot banks because they hamper the banks’ organic efforts to reduce large stocks of nonperforming exposures (NPEs), which were 30% of gross loans as of December 2018, and also make inorganic sales of NPEs less attractive to investors. A failure to reduce NPEs will increase provisioning needs for the banks.

“The amendments will likely make it more challenging for banks to foreclose on collateral held against defaulted borrowers. Importantly, the amendments broaden the reasons based on which a borrower may appeal the foreclosure process and challenge a property`s auction, which will likely cause long delays in the process because of inefficiencies in Cyprus’ judicial system, with long delays and a big backlog of cases”.

Homeowners with primary residence with values of €350,000 or less, businesses with a turnover under €750,000 and land with a value of €100,000 or less are protected under the freeze.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said “Suspending foreclosures at this crucial period also endangers the rollout of the much-anticipated ‘Mortgage to Rent’ scheme – a scheme worth €400 million which protects the residence of vulnerable households including the non-viable debtors under the ‘Estia’ programme, since the EU’s approval of it will depend on the effectiveness of the foreclosures framework.”

Previous articleCentral Bank dispels property bubble fears

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1611
RUB
0.0168
CNY
0.1430
CHF
0.9978

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022