Construction material prices continue to rise

Construction material prices rose 17.52 per cent in July on an annual basis compared with June when they rose 19.42 per cent according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to July 2021, the Cyprus Statistical Service reports price rises in metallic products of 21.50%, minerals 16.35%, products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics 16.17%, mineral products 15.76% and electromechanical products 11.90%.

If we turn back the clock and compare the average construction material prices in 2019 with July 2022, we see that iron and steel prices have risen by an average of 71.86%, with the price of structural steel rising by 87.88%, iron rails by 84.75% and building iron by 80.40%.

Over the same period copper piping has risen 61.92%, PVC doors and windows by 61.83% and bricks by 60.71%.

The only construction materials to have fallen in price since 2019 are lamps -5.48 and air conditioners -2.87.