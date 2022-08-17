The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

22nd August 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty PricesProperty Price Index second quarter 2022
Property Prices

Property Price Index second quarter 2022

By Nigel Howarth
RICS KPMG Cyprus Property Price Index Q2 2022

In its overview of real estate activity in Cyprus during the second quarter of 2022 RICS Cyprus with KPMG in their Cyprus Property Index reports relative increases in most property values, however they still remain below the base, which was set in the fourth quarter of 2009.

Residential properties are performing well with the prices of apartments and houses on an upward trend. However, retailing and warehousing continue to struggle although prices for both have stabilised.

Market values year-on-year

An island-wide increase was observed in the value of all property types:

  • Apartments up 8.09%
  • Houses up 4.62%
  • Retail premises up 1.39%
  • Warehouses up 1.91%
  • Offices up 3.42%

Holiday property

The value of holiday homes (apartments and houses) has been increasing since the first quarter of 2016. Although their value fell at the beginning of 2020 until mid-2021, they are continuing to gain ground.

Year-on-year, the value of holiday apartments has risen by 4.01% and holiday houses by 4.07%. Holiday homes in Famagusta performed best with apartments up 6.72% and houses up 6.12%.

Remember, if you’re looking to rent your property as short-term, self-catering holiday accommodation you must obtain a license.

Rental values year-on-year

An island-wide increase was observed in the rental value of all types:

  • Apartments up 9.5%
  • Houses up 11.48%
  • Retail premises up 2.14%
  • Warehouses up 2.02%
  • Offices up 3.42%
  • Holiday apartments up 8.33%
  • Holiday houses up 5.03%

Property yields

In the second quarter of 2022, rental yields stood at:

  • Apartments 4.99%
  • Houses 2.75%
  • Retail premises 5.74%
  • Warehouses 4.43%
  • Offices 5.29%
  • Holiday apartments 5.06%
  • Holiday houses 2.66%

Full details in the RICS Cyprus Property Index with KPMG in Cyprus for Quarter 2 2022

Previous articleConstruction material prices continue to rise

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1830
RUB
0.0162
CNY
0.1448
CHF
1.0281

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022