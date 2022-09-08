The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

8th September 2022
Property Statistics

Building permits faltering

By Nigel Howarth
New homes in cyprus

The number of building permits authorized in Cyprus during June 2022 stood at 626. The total value of these permits reached €220.1 million and their total area 202.1 thousand square meters. These building permits provide for the construction of 1,146 dwelling units.

Compared to June 2021, the number of permits issued fell -24.8%, while their total value and area fell -18.6% and -23.4% respectively.

The 626 permits were authorised for the following:

  • Residential buildings – 433 (-27.1% from 594 in June 2021)
  • Non-residential buildings – 95 (-29.1% from 134 in June 2021)
  • Civil engineering projects – 48 (up 50.0% from 32 in June 2021)
  • Division of plots of land – 38 (-30.9% from 55 in June 2021)
  • Road construction – 12 (-33.3% from 18 in June 2021)

Permits for new homes

The 433 residential permits provided for the construction of 1,146 new homes (dwellings), comprising:

  • Single houses – 253 (-33.6% from 381 in June 2021)
  • Two housing units – 79 (-34.2% from 120 in June 2021)
  • Residential apartment blocks – 780 (up 60.5% from 486 in June 2021)
  • Residential/commercial apartment blocks – 34 (up 209.1% from 11 in June 2021)

Of those 1,146 new homes, 317 are destined for Nicosia, 537 for Limassol, 170 for Larnaca, 84 for Paphos and 38 for Famagusta.

There’s a significant shift from the construction of single houses and semis to apartments, which may be attributed to the increased costs of building materials, energy and inflation that stood at 10.60% at the end of July but fell back to 8.90% by the end of August.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwelling Units)

Month 2021 (Dwellings) 2022 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease Change
January 702 640 -62 -8.8%
February 663 901 238 35.9%
March 1033 962 -71 -6.9%
April 955 601 -354 -37.1%
May 1061 893 -168 -15.8%
June 998 1146 148 14.8%
Totals 5412 5143 -269 -5.0%

Building permits year to date

During the first half of 2022, 3,898 permits were issued compared to 3,990 in the same period last year; down -2.3%. The total value of these permits fell -9.1%, their total area fell -12.4%, while the total number of dwelling units fell -4.8%.

The only district where more new homes are being built is Nicosia where numbers are up 12.4% compared to the first half of last year and currently stand at 1,892. In the remaining four districts number are down -1.8% in Limassol, -16.2% in Paphos, -26.1% in Larnaca and -30.6% in Famagusta.

Cypru Building Permits June 2022

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

