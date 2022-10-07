Warning of unsafe areas to build in Cyprus

The Cyprus Geological Survey Department is warning citizens regarding the protection of their immovable properties, reviewing the geological suitability zones where investment is not recommended.

The Department has defined 13 areas including parts of Pera Chorio – Nisou, Tochni, Athienou, and Pissouri where no new development/building/construction can occur.

The Department also defined another 113 areas where no new construction or addition to a current construction is recommended.

These zones which were defined followed by detailed research and studies covering 55% of the island or 85% of the area controlled by the Republic of Cyprus.

On the Department’s website, users can navigate into a geographic environment and find additional geological information including fossils, mineral wealth, groundwater, geomorphosites, etc..

The areas that are described according to their level of danger include the following:

Zone 00: The area is threatened by geological risks, and is characterized by instability and increased danger. No new development is permitted in this Zone. T

Zone 00A: The area is threatened by geological risks, and is characterized by instability and increased danger. These geo-dangers have negative and disastrous consequences on the structural environment, which are related to:

Active landslides, such as Mathikoloni, Pissouri, Armou, etc.

Unstable rock masses, such as Episkopi Pafos, Skali Aglantzias.

Large landfills (Vati, Kotsiatis, Agia Marinouda, Kavo Greko) etc.

Estuaries of large rivers, such as Kourris, Diarizou, etc.

Very high water table, such as lakes / wetlands (Voroklini, Paralimni), salt marshes (Akrotiri, Larnaca) and areas near dams.

Sinkholes, such as Pergamos, Maroni, Pera Chorio – Nissou.

Zone 01: This area is offered for development but a preliminary geological study is requested. The site is threatened by geological risks that might have negative and disastrous consequences on the structural environment. These risks vary in degree of danger relate to:

Areas where landslides can occur or with areas where there are ancient landslides which are inactive,

Unstable slopes and slopes with logs or rock detachment,

Areas where landfills were or are operating which must be assessed and remediated prior to development,

Areas with underground burrows,

Areas where sinkholes may appear, usually around the perimeter of zone 00 or 00A associated with sinkholes but also areas with large streams where gypsum rocks pass,

Areas surrounding large bodies of water where there is a large seasonal fluctuation of the water table (lake Paralimni, Voroklinis) or soils with a high salt content (Akrotiri salt flats, Larnaca).

Zone 02: The area is threatened by geological risks that might have negative and disastrous consequences on the structural environment but specifically on big constructions.

Zone 03: No indication of any geological risks, threatening the structural environment.

