The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

1st November 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeMarinasLarnaca port-marina project largest in Cyprus
MarinasProperty News

Larnaca port-marina project largest in Cyprus

By Editorial
Larnaca marina and port
Photo credit: Kition Ocean Holdings Ltd (First glimpse of Larnaca marina and port project)

The €1.2 billion integrated port-marina development project in Larnaca is the largest ever undertaken in Cyprus, said Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos.

He expressed satisfaction that the Cyprus-Israeli venture is proceeding with implementing the redevelopment contract.

Addressing a ceremony on Tuesday evening, during which Larnaca Marina opened its gates to the public, Karousos said this “integrated tourism experience” is a benchmark infrastructure.

“I am proud of what we have achieved for Larnaca, including the major development of the port and marina, which is a project that will greatly change the city of Zenon, while the redevelopment of the marina will provide many experiences.”

He added that the project “is the biggest investment we have in Cyprus at the moment.

“We are very pleased to see that the investor is proceeding with implementing the contract.

“We are lucky there are such reliable investors, and the opening of the Larnaca Marina to the public means that this great vision for the city is slowly beginning to materialise.”

Among the projects completed in Larnaca are the Archaeological Museum and the upgrading of the Larnaca-Dhekelia road, a project the local community has been demanding for decades.

He said the ministry had also done its bit to move oil tanks from the coastal front so that Larnaca has an excellent prospect for development.

“A few days ago, we discussed with the mayor various issues such as the creation of breakwaters to deal with the erosion that exists so that beaches and a proper coastal front can be created”.

The build–operate–transfer (BOT) project will see the government receiving fixed rent and a percentage of the revenue through a concession agreement with the port/marina operated on a 40-year lease and real estate acquired on a 125-year lease.

After 40 years, the port and marina can be returned to the government.

Reconstruction of the existing marina will accommodate 650 yachts and offer facilities such as boat repairs.

Previous article
Property sales €1.65 billion in Q3

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1477
RUB
0.0170
CNY
0.1411
CHF
1.0233

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022