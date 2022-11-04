The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

4th November 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersNine acquitted in golden passport case
Legal MattersProperty InvestmentProperty News

Nine acquitted in golden passport case

By Jonathan Shkurko
nine acquitted in golden passport case

Nine suspects in a case relating to the controversial citizenship-by-investment programme were cleared of all charges by the Larnaca criminal court on Friday.

Five natural persons and four legal entities were acquitted of 36 charges in total in a case concerning the naturalisation of a foreign applicant. The criminal court issued a unanimous decision, which numbered 252 pages.

A total of five people and four companies were accused of being involved in helping to get Cypriot citizenship for an Iranian national and his family after he allegedly presented forged or tampered documents to support the request to a Larnaca law firm.

The accused were facing a total of 36 criminal charges, inter alia forgery, circulation of false documents and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Iranian national was reportedly sought by Interpol for fraud-related crimes and for embezzling large amounts of money.

The case was first filed with Larnaca district court last May and related to the findings of an investigative committee tasked to investigate Cyprus’ citizenship-by-investment scheme.

“Today’s unanimous ruling of the court puts an end to a prosecution that was indefensible and unjustified from the outset,” a statement released by the acquitted law firm released on Friday said.

“This case was never about corruption, but about a naturalisation case for which, in March 2019, we asked the authorities to intervene, but they did nothing.

“As always, we have acted with complete transparency and have cooperated with the authorities. Our full vindication is the response of the Cypriot justice system to those who tried to question our integrity in order to serve personal interests.

“We are a law firm. The sole focus of our actions is to defend the rights of our clients and partners,” the statement concluded.

The committee’s report accused the law firm of acting as intermediaries with the intent to secure Cypriot citizenship for the Iranian national and his family, who were also issued court orders against but never located by the authorities.

In August 2020, the Al Jazeera news network aired a report – dubbed The Cyprus Papers – on the island’s citizenship-by-investment programme, based on an investigation of “more than 1,400 leaked documents.”

The network said Cyprus had been granting citizenships to dubious individuals, a claim fiercely rejected by the government, which nevertheless launched a full-scale probe into the programme, going back to 2008.

But even before the probe had time to start, Al Jazeera aired an undercover video showing former House president Demetris Syllouris and former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis offering to help a pretend Chinese businessman with a criminal record secure citizenship.

The pair were forced to resign, as the government hastily terminated the programme.

A subsequent committee of inquiry looking into the scheme issued a damning report, finding that close to 52 per cent of the citizenships had been unlawful.

Previous article
Short-term lets must be properly regulated

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1613
RUB
0.0163
CNY
0.1389
CHF
1.0118

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022