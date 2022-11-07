The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

9th November 2022
Property Statistics

Building permits August 2022

By Nigel Howarth
Construction workers

The number of building permits authorized in Cyprus during August 2022 stood at 510. The total value of these permits reached €166.3 million and their total area 146.0 thousand square metres. These permits provide for the construction of 687 dwelling units.

Compared to August 2021, the number of permits issued fell -2.5%, but their total value and area rose by 16.0% and 16.8% respectively.

The 510 permits were authorised for the following:

  • Residential buildings – 354 (up 1.1% from 350 in August 2021)
  • Non-residential buildings – 68 (-20.0% from 85 in August 2021)
  • Civil engineering projects – 42 (up 50.0% from 28 in August 2021)
  • Division of plots of land – 32 (-30.4% from 46 in August 2021)
  • Road construction – 14 (no change from August 2021)

Permits for new homes

The 354 residential permits provided for the construction of 687 new homes (dwellings), comprising:

  • Single houses – 186 (-25.6% from 250 in August 2021)
  • Two housing units – 78 (up 85.7% from 42 in August 2021)
  • Dwellings in residential apartment blocks – 408 (up 56.9% from 260 in August 2021)
  • Dwellings in residential/commercial apartment blocks – 15 (up 650% from 2 in August 2021)

Of those 1,146 new homes, 317 are destined for Nicosia, 537 for Limassol, 170 for Larnaca, 84 for Paphos and 38 for Famagusta.

There’s a significant shift from the construction of single houses to apartments, which may be attributed to the increased costs of building materials, energy and inflation (that stood at 8.90% at the end of August.)

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwelling Units)

Month 2021 (Dwellings) 2022 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease Change
January 702 640 -62 -8.8%
February 663 901 238 35.9%
March 1033 962 -71 -6.9%
April 955 601 -354 -37.1%
May 1061 893 -168 -15.8%
June 998 1146 148 14.8%
July 874 776 -98 -11.2%
August 554 687 133 24.0%
Totals 5412 5143 -234 -3.4%

Building permits year to date

During the first eight months of 2022, 5,032 permits were issued compared to 5,240 in the same period last year; down -4.0%. The total value of these permits fell -2.3%, their total area fell -7.7%, while the total number of dwelling units fell –3.4%.

Although more new homes are being built is Nicosia and Famagusta; up 10.4% and 3.3% respectively, the numbers are down in the three remaining districts; Limassol -5%, Paphos -12.6% and Larnaca -19.8%.

Cyprus Building Permits issued August 2022

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

Cyprus property transfer fees

