Building permits August 2022

The number of building permits authorized in Cyprus during August 2022 stood at 510. The total value of these permits reached €166.3 million and their total area 146.0 thousand square metres. These permits provide for the construction of 687 dwelling units.
Compared to August 2021, the number of permits issued fell -2.5%, but their total value and area rose by 16.0% and 16.8% respectively.
The 510 permits were authorised for the following:
- Residential buildings – 354 (up 1.1% from 350 in August 2021)
- Non-residential buildings – 68 (-20.0% from 85 in August 2021)
- Civil engineering projects – 42 (up 50.0% from 28 in August 2021)
- Division of plots of land – 32 (-30.4% from 46 in August 2021)
- Road construction – 14 (no change from August 2021)
Permits for new homes
The 354 residential permits provided for the construction of 687 new homes (dwellings), comprising:
- Single houses – 186 (-25.6% from 250 in August 2021)
- Two housing units – 78 (up 85.7% from 42 in August 2021)
- Dwellings in residential apartment blocks – 408 (up 56.9% from 260 in August 2021)
- Dwellings in residential/commercial apartment blocks – 15 (up 650% from 2 in August 2021)
Of those 1,146 new homes, 317 are destined for Nicosia, 537 for Limassol, 170 for Larnaca, 84 for Paphos and 38 for Famagusta.
There’s a significant shift from the construction of single houses to apartments, which may be attributed to the increased costs of building materials, energy and inflation (that stood at 8.90% at the end of August.)
Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwelling Units)
|Month
|2021 (Dwellings)
|2022 (Dwellings)
|Increase/Decrease
|Change
|January
|702
|640
|-62
|-8.8%
|February
|663
|901
|238
|35.9%
|March
|1033
|962
|-71
|-6.9%
|April
|955
|601
|-354
|-37.1%
|May
|1061
|893
|-168
|-15.8%
|June
|998
|1146
|148
|14.8%
|July
|874
|776
|-98
|-11.2%
|August
|554
|687
|133
|24.0%
|Totals
|5412
|5143
|-234
|-3.4%
Building permits year to date
During the first eight months of 2022, 5,032 permits were issued compared to 5,240 in the same period last year; down -4.0%. The total value of these permits fell -2.3%, their total area fell -7.7%, while the total number of dwelling units fell –3.4%.
Although more new homes are being built is Nicosia and Famagusta; up 10.4% and 3.3% respectively, the numbers are down in the three remaining districts; Limassol -5%, Paphos -12.6% and Larnaca -19.8%.
According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”