The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

15th November 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty PricesNo shift in house prices after rates hike
Property NewsProperty Prices

No shift in house prices after rates hike

By Editorial
interest rates rises expected from ECB
The ECB tower in Frankfurt - photo: Valentina Pop

The increase in interest rates has not affected real estate price tags, as hiking construction costs and healthy investor demand looking for alternatives to low returns from savings keep prices buoyant.

The course of interest rates in the future is expected to determine property values, as an increase in the cost of borrowing could deter buyer interest.

Before the summer, the key rate was negative; there have already been three increases to 2%, while the European Central Bank is expected to push rates even higher during the meeting of its Governing Council on 15 December.

This will make access to credit more difficult, as borrowing will be considerably more expensive, according to ECB analysts.

“Mortgage interest rates rose significantly in the first half of this year, which may particularly affect house prices and real estate investment,” European Central Bank researchers were quoted by Phileleftheros daily.

“In particular, at a time when the ECB is raising interest rates, the models suggest that a one percentage point increase in mortgage rates could lead to a drop in prices of around 9% after two years,” the researchers note.

However, house prices are still high.

A 93 sqm apartment in Kaimakli (Nicosia) is for sale at €160,000, and a 130 sqm one is sold at €280,000.

An apartment of 72 sqm in Nicosia’s more prestigious Strovolos has a price tag of €145,000, and an 85 sqm flat in the same area is going for €220,000, while an apartment of 100 sqm in Engomi is sold at €340,000.

The Phileleftheros data refers to old apartments and not newly built ones.

House prices have yet to come down. For example, a 240 sqm detached house in Strovolos is €375,000, and a 233 sqm house in Lakatamia sells at €395,000.

In Limassol, a new apartment of 115 sqm in Agios Tychonas, on the outskirts of the city, sells for €470,000, while in the centre, a 97 sqm flat costs €240,000 and a 112 sqm in the tourist area of Moutayiaka is €1.35 million.

Buying a new house in the centre of Limassol is only affordable for high-end clients, as the cheapest house has a price tag of €700,000, with the majority exceeding €1 million.

Previous article
Foreclosures freeze a ‘threat to recovery’
Next article
Significant real estate repricing is coming

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1613
RUB
0.0163
CNY
0.1389
CHF
1.0118

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022