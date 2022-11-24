Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

25th November 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsThousands of buildings should be demolished
Property News

Thousands of buildings should be demolished

By Nigel Howarth
demolished building

The thousands of buildings suffering from planning infringements that cannot be resolved should probably be demolished, as this is the only solution according to Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

Speaking at the House Finance Committee on Monday reported on the situation regarding the backlog of Title Deeds.

Back in 2015 around 45,000 Title Deed applications were waiting to be approved. Since then, some 30,000 deeds had been issued, but as many as 15,000 applications were still waiting for approval.

Mr Nouris noted that “However, a large number of these buildings cannot be granted a Title Deed (because of planning infringements) and perhaps the only remedy would be their demolition.”

When the minister spoke at the Land Development Conference in September 2021 he announced that the Title Deed backlog had been reduced to 19,190 adding that 8,000 deeds will be issued in 2022 without problems and a further 6,500 will be issued by the end of 2022 with notes.

However, it seems that there are a large number of buildings that cannot even be issued Title Deeds with notes and should therefore be demolished.

The underlying cause of planning infringements is the total lack of independent inspections of properties while they’re under construction. Independent inspections only take place after the developer advises the planning authority after the company’s supervising engineer/architect signs off the building(s) as complete.

What is needed to help avoid planning infringements is independent inspections at key stages of construction. These would highlight potential problems allowing developers to correct them before continuing work. Failure to resolve any problems should be dealt with severely.

There are numerous rogues and charlatans in the building industry who build without having first received the required permits and permissions. Others who have received the required permits are known to ignore them and build whatever they like.

Given the current situation with no independent inspections as construction takes place, it’s no wonder that the only solution available currently is for a ‘large number of buildings’ to be demolished.

But what redress will be available to those who have bought these properties and who may have been living in them for many years?

 

Previous article
Who will benefit from Mortgage to Rent scheme?
Next article
Bill to protect & prevent trapped buyers

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1613
RUB
0.0163
CNY
0.1389
CHF
1.0118

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022