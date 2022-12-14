Building permits continue to fall

The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during September 2022 stood at 670. The total value of these permits reached €226.9 million and their total area 202.8 thousand square metres. These permits provide for the construction of 687 dwelling units.

Compared to September 2021, the number of permits issued fell -12.8%, their total area fell by -3.8%, but their total value rose by 10.0%.

Building permits and the construction sector in general is being impacted by increasing prices of construction materials, the effects of the war in Ukraine and inflation (that stood at 9.0% at the end of September.)

The 670 permits were authorised for the following:

Residential buildings – 457 ( -11.6% from 517 in September 2021)

– 457 ( from 517 in September 2021) Non-residential buildings – 96 ( -33.3% from 114 in September 2021)

– 96 ( from 114 in September 2021) Civil engineering projects – 41 ( -18.0% from 50 in September 2021)

– 41 ( from 50 in September 2021) Division of plots of land – 56 (up 21.7% from 46 in September 2021)

– 56 (up 21.7% from 46 in September 2021) Road construction – 11 (up 81.8% from 11 in September 2021)

Permits for new homes

The 457 residential permits provided for the construction of 760 new homes (dwellings), comprising:

Single houses – 290 ( -11.3% from 327 in September 2021)

– 290 ( from 327 in September 2021) Two housing units – 83 (up 18.6% from 70 in September 2021)

– 83 (up 18.6% from 70 in September 2021) Dwellings in residential apartment blocks – 374 ( -18.2% from 457 in September 2021)

– 374 ( from 457 in September 2021) Dwellings in residential/commercial apartment blocks – 13 ( -75.5% from 53 in September 2021)

Of those 760 new homes, 322 are destined for Nicosia, 235 for Limassol, 121 for Larnaca, 48 for Paphos and 34 for Famagusta.

There’s a significant shift from the construction of single houses to apartments, which may be attributed to the increased costs of building materials, energy and inflation (that stood at 8.90% at the end of September.)

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwelling Units)

Month 2021 (Dwellings) 2022 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease Change January 702 640 -62 -8.8% February 663 901 238 35.9% March 1,033 962 -71 -6.9% April 955 601 -354 -37.1% May 1,061 893 -168 -15.8% June 998 1,146 148 14.8% July 874 776 -98 -11.2% August 554 687 133 24.0% September 970 760 -147 -16.2% Totals 7,747 7,366 -381 -4.9%

Building permits year to date

During the first nine months of 2022, 5,701 permits were issued compared to 6,008 in the same period last year; down -5.1%. The total value of these permits fell -1.0%, their total area fell -7.2%, while the total number of dwelling units fell -4.9%.

Although more new homes are being built is Nicosia and Famagusta; up 8.7% and 5.9% respectively, the numbers are down in the three remaining districts; Limassol -7.5%, Paphos -17.0% and Larnaca -18.7%.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”