Land Registry department modernising its records

The Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS) said it will modernise and update its records so that each property is assigned to its owner with their ID number.

Elikkos Elia, head of the department, said that the updates will take place in 2023, granting greater transparency, and will stamp out the problems arising from false IDs.

He said that many properties are not accurately or fully assigned due to the department having been created in 1858 – many years before residents obtained their Cypriot IDs.

Elia further explained that its files were computerised in 1999 and prior to that owners were able to list their details without including the ID number.

Some owners did not even have IDs and as such random numbers were assigned to the property instead.

He said the changes are part of the state’s wider digitalisation efforts and that there is no cause for concern.

“Implementing a unique identification number protects owners and dispels any doubt as to who owns what, while it will also smooth out the process of transactions,” Elia explained.

The official added that the department has issued an information package on its website, explaining that it outlines the way in which owners can list their ID/ARC number to their properties.

Property owners can access the department’s records at the website and should ensure that all their holdings are correctly assigned to their ID.

Elia explained that if a property is not displaying the owner’s ID/ARC number then an application can be made at https://eservices.dls.moi.gov.cy/ without any fees.