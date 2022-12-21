Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

23rd December 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersLand Registry department modernising its records
Legal MattersProperty News

Land Registry department modernising its records

By Nick Theodoulou
Land Registry Department

The Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS) said it will modernise and update its records so that each property is assigned to its owner with their ID number.

Elikkos Elia, head of the department, said that the updates will take place in 2023, granting greater transparency, and will stamp out the problems arising from false IDs.

He said that many properties are not accurately or fully assigned due to the department having been created in 1858 – many years before residents obtained their Cypriot IDs.

Elia further explained that its files were computerised in 1999 and prior to that owners were able to list their details without including the ID number.

Some owners did not even have IDs and as such random numbers were assigned to the property instead.

He said the changes are part of the state’s wider digitalisation efforts and that there is no cause for concern.

“Implementing a unique identification number protects owners and dispels any doubt as to who owns what, while it will also smooth out the process of transactions,” Elia explained.

The official added that the department has issued an information package on its website, explaining that it outlines the way in which owners can list their ID/ARC number to their properties.

Property owners can access the department’s records at the website and should ensure that all their holdings are correctly assigned to their ID.

Elia explained that if a property is not displaying the owner’s ID/ARC number then an application can be made at https://eservices.dls.moi.gov.cy/ without any fees.

Previous article
Building permits continue to fall
Next article
Our top 10 stories for 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1582
RUB
0.0157
CNY
0.1356
CHF
1.0147

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022