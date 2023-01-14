Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

14th January 2023
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty PricesHouse price index up 5.3% year-on-year
Property Prices

House price index up 5.3% year-on-year

By Nigel Howarth
House price index

The Cyprus House Price Index (HPI) rose by 5.3 per cent on an annual basis in the third quarter of 2022 according to preliminary figures in a press release issued by the island’s Statistical Service (CYSTAT).

The HPI also rose by 5.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter.

The base year for the HPI is 2015=100 and the Index now stands at 112.51.

According to the CYSTAT, the Cyprus House Price Index (HPI) “is a quarterly index which measures the change in the average prices of residential dwellings. It captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing. The land component of the residential property is included.

“The data source used for both, indices and weights, is the Department of Lands and Surveys, Ministry of Interior. The data cover all areas which are under the control of the government of the Republic of Cyprus.

“Data are marked as provisional and are revised as soon as new information is available.”

Year Quarter House Price Index
(2015=100)		 Quarterly Change
(Compared to the
previous quarter) (%)		 Annual Change
(Compared to the same quarter
of the previous year) (%)
2010 Q1 114.37 -1.6 -6.6
Q2 112.79 -1.4 -6.9
Q3 112.39 -0.4 -5.7
Q4 112.05 -0.3 -3.6
2011 Q1 111.56 -0.4 -2.5
Q2 113.99 2.2 1.1
Q3 111.22 -2.4 -1.0
Q4 107.60 -3.2 -4.0
2012 Q1 106.40 -1.1 -4.6
Q2 106.02 -0.4 -7.0
Q3 110.14 3.9 -1.0
Q4 108.22 -1.7 0.6
2013 Q1 104.54 -3.4 -1.7
Q2 104.77 0.2 -1.2
Q3 103.05 -4.7 -9.3
Q4 100.78 0.9 -6.9
2014 Q1 98.08 -2.7 -6.2
Q2 103.55 5.6 -1.2
Q3 102.70 -0.8 2.8
Q4 101.56 -1.1 0.8
2015 Q1 97.52b
Q2 100.59 3.1
Q3 102.49 1.9
Q4 99.40 -3.0
2016 Q1 97.29 -2.1 -0.2
Q2 99.18 1.9 -1.4
Q3 101.87 2.7 -0.6
Q4 102.72 0.8 3.3
2017 Q1 99.64 -3.0 2.4
Q2 102.74 3.1 3.6
Q3 102.46 -0.3 0.6
Q4 105.24 2.7 2.4
2018 Q1 103.10 -2.0 3.5
Q2 104.01 0.9 1.2
Q3 103.12 -0.9 0.6
Q4 107.04 3.8 1.7
2019 Q1 107.93 0.8 4.7
Q2 112.73 4.5 8.4
Q3 105.64 -6.3 2.4
Q4 106.51 0.8 -0.5
2020 Q1 109.13 2.5 1.1
Q2 109.48 0.3 -2.9
Q3 104.21 -4.8 -1.3
Q4 109.10 4.7 2.4
2021 Q1 102.82 -5.8 -5.8
Q2 104.07 1.2 -4.9
Q3 106.55 2.4 2.2
Q4 103.28 -3.1 -5.3
2022 Q1 103.95 0.5 1.1
Q2 106.35 2.3 2.0
Q3 112.51 5.8 5.3

b There is a break in the series in the first quarter of 2015 due to redefinition of the model variables.

House prices in Europe

Meanwhile, Eurostat reports that house prices increase by 49% between 2010 and the third quarter of 2022, with house prices increasing in 24 EU Member States and falling in three.

They more than doubled in Estonia (+199%), Hungary (+174%), Luxembourg (+140%), Lithuania (+137%), Latvia (+134%), Czechia (+133%) and Austria (+130%).

Decreases were observed in Greece (-22%), Italy (-9%) and Cyprus (-0.3%).

Rents in Europe

When comparing the third quarter of 2022 with 2010 for rents, prices increased in 26 EU Member States and decreased in one, with the highest rises in Estonia (+233%) and Lithuania (+151%). Decreases were recorded in Greece (-24%).

prices, rents, Europe

 

 

Previous article
Can’t buy, unable to rent

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1306
RUB
0.0131
CNY
0.1380
CHF
1.0143

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2023