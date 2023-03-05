Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th March 2023
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty SalesSales growing from strength to strength
Property Sales

Sales growing from strength to strength

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales

Cyprus property sales are growing from strength to strength according to official statistics from the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The total number of property sales (as measured by the number of contracts deposited at Land Registry offices) in February 2023 rose 8% compared to February 2022. This is the highest February figure since 2008.

These contracts will have included houses, apartments, commercial buildings and land.

With the exception of Nicosia, where the number fell by 18%, they rose in all other districts.

In percentage terms, Famagusta led the way followed by Paphos, Larnaca and Limassol (with the highest number recorded in Limassol.)

Cyprus Property Sales - February 2023

Year to date sales

Sales during the first two months of 2023 reached 2,222, an increase of 17% compared to the same period last year. Sales have risen in all districts with the exception of Nicosia.

Speaking to StockWatch, economist Tasos Yasemidis said that the number of sales documents filed at the Land Registry demonstrates the dynamics of the sector.

He noted that the value of the sales documents should also be considered, as the sector adapted to demand coming from the domestic market, people choosing Cyprus to relocate with their families, but also from markets such as Israel, the Nordic and Arab countries and the United Kingdom.

He went on to emphasise that “Increased mobility in the market, fuelled by the transfer of corporate headquarters to Cyprus, has strengthened prices and rents.

“Properties in Limassol initially, Paphos and Larnaca in recent months are in particular demand”.

Previous article
Rental & purchase values continue to rise
Next article
Interest rate hikes threaten property sales

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1300
RUB
0.0125
CNY
0.1359
CHF
1.0030

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2023