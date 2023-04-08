Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

10th April 2023
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsFreeze on home repossessions defeated
Legal MattersProperty News

Freeze on home repossessions defeated

By Elias Hazou
Home foreclosures to go ahead.

A motion to discuss a new freeze on home repossessions was defeated in parliament on Thursday, with the House deciding instead that a legislative proposal on the matter be tabled to committee after the Easter holiday.

The motion was tabled at the last minute by opposition Akel, Greens MP Stavros Papadouris, and MP Costis Esftathiou while the House plenary was in session.

A vote was held on the matter, with the motion garnering 22 votes for, 27 against.

The outcome means status quo on the issue of foreclosures – they can proceed.

Last month parliament had voted against extending the freeze on repossessions – effectively allowing banks to resume the practice.

Speaking on the House floor, Akel’s Giorgos Loukaides said their intention in filing their motion was to protect vulnerable borrowers – especially now amid inflation but also rising interest rates, making mortgage payments even more difficult to keep up with.

Loukaides warned of a ‘tsunami’ in home repossessions if borrowers were left unshielded.

And he criticised the government for taking too long in delivering an alternative solution for distressed borrowers, such as the promised mortgage-to-rent scheme. That is intended to help homeowners at risk of losing their property due to mortgage arrears; allowing a person to voluntarily surrender ownership of their home to their lender. An entity buys the home from the lender and becomes the landlord. The borrower no longer owns their home but will continue living there as a tenant.

The scheme would need the nod from Brussels.

The mortgage-to-rent plan was seen as the previous administration’s lifeline to some 4,000 distressed borrowers, after the lack of success with the ‘Estia‘ debt relief scheme.

As for the home foreclosures, the last pause had already lapsed at the end of January – meaning that property repossessions have since legally resumed.

A series of temporary foreclosures freezes had been implemented since 2021, usually for a span of a few months.

The moratorium concerned primary residences whose estimated value did not exceed €350,000, business premises hosting companies whose annual turnover does not exceed €750,000, and agricultural plots with an estimated value not exceeding €100,000.

Previous article
Cypriots priced out of Limassol as foreigners eye properties

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1296
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0042

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2023