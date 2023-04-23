Construction material prices up 8.15%

Construction materials prices rose by 8.15% on an annual basis this March but recorded a slight drop compared to the previous month, according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The Price Index of Construction Materials for March 2023 reached 135.89 units (base year 2015=100), recording an increase of 8.15%, compared to March 2022.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, by main commodity category, a 24.45% increase was recorded in minerals, 15.53% in mineral products, 7.98% in products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics and 7.08% in electromechanical products. A slight decrease of 0.82% was recorded in metallic products.

Compared to February 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.15% was recorded.