Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

29th April 2023
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersCyprus permanent residency rules revised
InvestmentLegal MattersNews

Cyprus permanent residency rules revised

By Esme Palas
Cyprus Permanent Residency

In an attempt to attract foreign investments to the Island and help economic growth, the Cyprus government in March 2021 revised Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations.

These amendments were in tune with the government’s general objectives at the time to stimulate and increase foreign investment in areas other than real estate.

Last Friday, the Council of Ministers, in a move that took aback those of us working in the industry, approved a proposal by the Ministry of the Interior to review the criteria for granting Permanent residency to Investors under provisions of Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulation.

The main objective of these reforms is to put in place safeguards and ensure a secure and transparent process that would ultimately benefit the Cypriot economy in the long run by maintaining the integrity of the immigration procedures.

This revision was prompted by the need to revise specific provisions to enhance the procedure and address observed shortcomings.

The Minister of Interior Constantinos Ioannou stated that the goal was to shield the process and eliminate weaknesses that were observed.

Although the investment amount remains unchanged, control mechanisms have been introduced to ensure that the applicant retains their investment for life.

The Minister said the decision “to revise the existing policy of the Ministry of the Interior, which aimed to stimulate the real estate market, but also more broadly the economy, was taken because it had become clear that certain provisions needed re-evaluation”.

The revision of the criteria concerning the procedure of granting Immigration Permits to nationals of third countries who invest in Cyprus foresees stricter parameters in terms of the checks required for granting them and mechanisms to safeguard the process.

In particular, the applicants will be required, among other things, to provide, on an annual basis, evidence proving that they still maintain the initial investment and that they continue to receive the required income determined for them and their family.

In cases where the holders of the immigration permit fail to provide the documents required, there’s and their family will be cancelled.

Another change will be the increase of the required annual secure income of the main applicant to €50,000, instead of €30,000, for each minor child to €10,000 instead of €5,000, and for the spouses €15,000.

Furthermore, a significant change in the regulations is it will no longer be possible for the parents, the parents-in-law, and the adult children of the main Applicants to be granted Permanent Residence as their dependents.

These changes appear to come into effect on 2 May, and official announcements will no doubt be made very soon.

While we understand and respect the underlying objective of these revisions, which is to maintain the integrity of the system, it remains to be seen how implementing these new provisions will affect investments.

The content of this post is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter and does not constitute legal advice.

By Esme Palas, Barrister at Law, Partner of the Law Firm Michael Kyprianou Advocates and Legal Consultants

Editor’s comments

Please note the above article refers to the revised criteria regarding the expedited process of granting immigration permits to third country nationals applying to invest in Cyprus. I.e. Investor Investor Immigration Permits

It’s anticipated that revised criteria for ‘Category F’ persons will be published in May (Category F persons are those who possess and have fully and freely at their disposal from abroad a secured annual income of an appropriate amount to allow them a decent living in Cyprus, without having to engage in any business, trade or profession in the Republic.)

Previous article
Price and rental increases tapering off

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1296
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0042

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2023