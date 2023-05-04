Inexorable rise in property sales continues

The relentless demand for Cyprus real estate continued in April, with the number of property sales rising by 27 per cent compared to the same month last year according to official statistics from the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The total number of sales (as measured by the number of contracts deposited at Land Registry offices) in April 2023 reached 1,192 – an increase of 27% compared to April 2022.

Although sales in Nicosia fell by 3% and remained steady in Famagusta compared to April 2022, they rose in the remaining three districts.

In percentage terms, Paphos led the way followed by Limassol and Larnaca with the highest number of sales (426) recorded in Limassol.

Year to date property sales

Sales during the first four months of 2023 reached 4,766; an increase of 21% compared to the same period last year. With the exception of Nicosia, sales have risen in all districts.