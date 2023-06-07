Home
About
Wealth Warning
Free Publications
Weather Forecast
Contact
Privacy & cookies policy
Search
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors
-
10th June 2023
Facebook
Linkedin
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
Search
Home
About
News
Latest News
Law on first homes reduced VAT passed
Real estate market facing ‘giant problem’
Stakes raised in 5% VAT rules fiasco
Sales
Property sales up 34 per cent (Update)
Real estate sales up 26% in first quarter
Inexorable rise in property sales continues
Prices
House prices rose 6.6% in Q4 2022
Property price & rental index Q1 2023
Highly paid Ukrainians upset property market
Investment
Demand for housing loans down 40%
Highly paid Ukrainians upset property market
Cyprus raises bar for expat retirees
Statistics
Construction material prices up 8.15%
Construction material prices hit new high
Construction materials prices at record highs
Title Deeds