Home
About
Wealth Warning
Free Publications
Weather Forecast
Contact
Privacy & cookies policy
Search
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors
-
7th July 2023
Facebook
Linkedin
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
Search
Home
About
News
Latest News
House price index up 5.9% year-on-year
Property sales rose 19 per cent in June
Mortgage to rent scheme approaching completion
Sales
Property sales rose 19 per cent in June
Property sales up 34 per cent (Update)
Real estate sales up 26% in first quarter
Prices
House price index up 5.9% year-on-year
House prices rose 6.6% in Q4 2022
Property price & rental index Q1 2023
Investment
New Homes: Best investment in the property market today?!
Brexit shatters retirement dreams
Demand for housing loans down 40%
Statistics
House price index up 5.9% year-on-year
Construction material prices up 8.15%
Construction material prices hit new high
Title Deeds