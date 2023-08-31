Facebook
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors
3rd September 2023
Latest News
Larnaca dominates apartment sales
Investment in Larnaca booming
More people, smaller families, more homes, less holiday homes
Sales
Larnaca dominates apartment sales
Is the red-hot property market starting to cool?
June’s most expensive property sales
Prices
Index of prices & rental values Q2 2023
Rental values rising across all property types
House prices in Cyprus have fallen 2 per cent since 2010
Investment
Are new homes more compelling than resales?
New Homes: Best investment in the property market today?!
Brexit shatters retirement dreams
Statistics
Cyprus house sales highest increase in EU in 2022
House price index up 5.9% year-on-year
Construction material prices up 8.15%
Title Deeds