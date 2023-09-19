Facebook
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors
-
20th September 2023
News
Latest News
Paphos marina mired in paperwork
Homes under the hammer
Property sales reach €0.5bn in Limassol in Q2 2023
Sales
Property sales reach €0.5bn in Limassol in Q2 2023
Sales to non-EU citizens reach one third of total sales
Rise in sales starting to slow
Prices
Index of prices & rental values Q2 2023
Rental values rising across all property types
House prices in Cyprus have fallen 2 per cent since 2010
Investment
Are new homes more compelling than resales?
New Homes: Best investment in the property market today?!
Brexit shatters retirement dreams
Statistics