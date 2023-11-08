Facebook
Linkedin
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
Home
About
Wealth Warning
Free Publications
Weather Forecast
Contact
Privacy & cookies policy
Search
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors
-
9th November 2023
Facebook
Linkedin
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
Search
Home
About
News
Latest News
Property values in Larnaca surge due to Israeli interest
Property sales in Paphos dominated by overseas buyers
RICS/KPMG property price & rental index Q3 2023
Sales
Property values in Larnaca surge due to Israeli interest
Property sales in Paphos dominated by overseas buyers
Property sales still growing
Prices
Property values in Larnaca surge due to Israeli interest
RICS/KPMG property price & rental index Q3 2023
Property sales reached 15 year high in second quarter
Investment
Property market boosted by foreign investors
Will Middle East crisis impact property market?
Analysis reveals Limassol top of the props
Statistics
House price index up 3.2% year-on-year
Apartment blocks offset decrease in total projects
Cyprus house sales highest increase in EU in 2022
Title Deeds
100,000 still waiting for Title Deeds
Held hostage by struggle to get title deeds
An end to trapped buyers in the works
Jointly Owned Buildings