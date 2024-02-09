Cyprus property sales fell 3% in January

In January 2024, the total number of property sales contract deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus reached 1,056; a fall of 3% compared to the 1,091 contracts deposited in January 2023, according to official sales statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

However, it’s only the fifth year in the last nineteen that property sales in January have exceeded 1,000.

Nicosia was the only district where the number of sales increased – up by 40% compared to January 2023 reaching 244 from 174.

Sales fell in the other four districts with sales down 30% in Famagusta, 16% in Paphos, 9% in Limassol, and 4% in Larnaca.