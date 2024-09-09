Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

12th September 2024
Will Pissouri landslide victims be relocated?

By Nigel Howarth
Some of the lanslide stricken Pissouri residents
Some of the stricken Pissouri residents with Daily Mail reporters (Photo: Mail Online)

The Pissouri landslide is a significant and ongoing geological issue affecting the village of Pissouri, located in the Limassol district of Cyprus.

The area has experienced substantial land movements for over a decade, leading to substantial damage to homes, infrastructure, and roads. The landslide, which has been gradually worsening, has caused homes to crack, walls to collapse, and roads to buckle, creating safety concerns and financial losses for residents.

The on-going landslide has destroyed more than 250 homes in the area, cracking walls, buckling streets and driveways and smashing water and drainage pipes. Eviction orders have been issued for many of the homes.

In 2015, property owners formed the Pissouri Housing Initiative Group (PHIG) to seek compensation from the Government for the damage to their homes caused by this natural disaster. However, their calls fell on deaf ears with numerous press reports placing the blame for the damage caused to homes on architects, developers, poor construction materials, etc.

Will the Pissouri landslide victims be relocated?

However, according to a report by Phileleftheros on Saturday, authorities may resort to relocating the Pissouri community as a last option if ongoing landslides cannot be controlled or if the costs of mitigation become too high.

Geological experts analysing the area have warned that, even if relocation is not necessary, restricting further development in certain zones is crucial to prevent worsening the situation.

The final decision will depend on the outcome of a comprehensive investigation, launched after the Technical Chamber of Cyprus (ETEK) recommended halting a €35 million retaining wall project. The first phase of this project, valued at €8.5 million, has already been completed.

Recent studies indicate that the landslide’s slip surface extends around 40 metres deep, significantly deeper than the initial estimate of 7 metres, which complicates the search for solutions.

Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou, Director of the Geological Survey Department, advised Phileleftheros that efforts are underway to determine the cause of the landslides, helping the government make well-informed decisions.

The investigation features Cyprus’s first 3D modelling study, with contributions from geological experts from the United Kingdom, Austria, Greece, and Spain.

Hadjigeorgiou also noted that the department is considering expanding its studies beyond Pissouri to investigate whether similar issues exist in the surrounding areas. He also raised concerns about the possible impact of strong earthquakes on the region’s already complex geology.

