Paralimni marina phase one set to complete by end of year

The first phase of the Paralimni marina is set to be completed by the end of the year, according to Paralimni-Deryneia mayor Giorgos Nikoletos, who visited the site on Monday.

The first phase will include 300 mooring spaces, with the initial vessels expected to arrive before the start of the tourist season. The development is anticipated to positively impact the area and attract nautical tourism, as an official entry point to the Republic of Cyprus will be established.

During his visit, Nikoletos was informed by PMV Maritime Holdings CEO Anthoulis Kountouris about the progress of the project.

The phase includes the completion of port works, administrative offices and commercial facilities, with operations planned for the next tourist season.

Nikoletos said that the commercial developments and the establishment of an official entry point from Protaras will significantly boost the area’s growth.

The Paralimni marina project is the only marina development in Cyprus fully funded by a Cypriot investor with a total investment of €100 million.

During the visit, Nikoletos was accompanied by municipal secretary Gavriela Gavriel, municipal engineer Andreas Genagritis, and the dead of cultural and tourism affairs, Marinos Pavlikkas.