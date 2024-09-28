Planning permission axed for low-risk developments

As of October 2, Cyprus will axe the requirement to obtain planning permission for low-risk developments, such as the construction of one or two residences providing certain conditions are met.

This change, announced by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, is aimed at simplifying the planning application process and reducing the workload for local authorities.

Under the new decree, planning permission will be granted automatically based on a checklist that planners must complete. This reform is part of a larger initiative that includes 22 measures to accelerate the approval of pending applications.

The policy applies to land designated for residential, tourist, or mixed-use development within existing Development Plans.

Important conditions for exemption from planning permission include:

the development must not interfere with road plans;

no more than two residential units are allowed per plot;

all zoning and regulatory requirements must be met;

height and floor limits must not be exceeded (which would otherwise require additional approvals);

the land cannot be located in a Special Character Area or under conservation orders;

access must not be from a national highway or primary road.

This announcement was first published in ekathimerini