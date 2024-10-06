Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

6th October 2024
August most expensive property sold for €5.4 million

By Nigel Howarth
Most expensive property sold in August

The ten most expensive property sales across Cyprus in August totaled €20.9 million, with the highest transaction being a house in Ayios Tychonas, Limassol, sold for €5.4 million, according to data from Ask Wire.

Limassol and Paphos each recorded four transactions in the top 10, followed by Nicosia and Larnaca. The total value of these sales in Limassol reached €10.3 million, while Paphos transactions amounted to €7.5 million. Nicosia recorded €1.7 million in sales, and Larnaca €1.25 million.

According to Ask Wire, the 50 largest transactions in August, with 10 from each district, amounted to a total value of €45.6 million.

Limassol accounted for 32.9% of the top 50 transactions’ total value, while Paphos made up 27%. Larnaca’s 10 priciest properties sold for €7.9 million, representing 17.3%, slightly higher than Nicosia’s €6.6 million. The 10 most expensive properties in the Famagusta district were valued at €3.8 million.

Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire, commented “In August we see a continuation of the trend that we had seen dominate in July as once again residential properties are high in high value real estate transactions. Land sales are also quite an event, which demonstrates the increased interest in buying land and new developments in the future. As far as the provinces are concerned, we see that Limassol and Paphos dominate the sales of high-value properties, while Nicosia and Larnaca moved for the second month in a row at much lower values ??compared to the levels of June.”

