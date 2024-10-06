Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

New Urban Amnesty: Applications & Compensation Payments

By Nigel Howarth

The new Urban Amnesty Plan was approved by Cyprus’ Council of Ministers on 13 September and applications may be submitted until Monday 23 March 2025.

The Interior Ministry has published details of the Planning Amnesty Plan on its website, but unfortunately, no English translations of the scheme, FAQs, etc. are available.

As well as residential property, the planning amnesty covers industrial, office developments, agricultural storage and some recreational centres (bars, restaurants, etc). Full details (in Greek) may be found at Planning Amnesty Scheme to Legalize Arbitrary Constructions in Approved Developments.

To help non-Greek speakers get a better understanding of how to apply under the provisions of the New Urban Amnesty, I have translated the amnesty clarifications document provided by the Interior Ministry below. Also below are two relevant forms; for applying for the amnesty and the compensation payable. (Please note that applications have to be submitted online via the Ippodamos system.)

My thanks to Steven Kimberley for his contributions.

Amnesty clarifications

Urban Amnesty Plan for the Legalization of Unauthorized Constructions in Approved Developments

Application Framework

  1. The Council of Ministers approved on 13/9/2024, following a proposal by the Minister of Interior, the “Urban Amnesty Plan for the Legalization of Unauthorized Constructions in Approved Developments,” which will be valid for six (6) months for the review of applications regarding unauthorized extensions in existing residential and other developments. The aim is to issue Approval Certificates and Title Deeds, while simultaneously improving the surrounding environment and strengthening the Affordable Housing Funds.

  2. This Circular concerns the implementation process of the provisions of the Urban Amnesty Plan and was prepared based on the Delegation of Powers Decree to facilitate authorities, the public, and consultants. A new detailed Circular will be published in the coming days with answers to common questions from the public and consultants.

  3. Initially, it is announced that to allow time for planning by the public and consultants, urban planning applications can be submitted from Monday, 23/9/2024, and the 6-month validity of the Plan will be calculated from the aforementioned date, meaning the ability to submit urban planning applications will end on 23/3/2025.

  4. Urban Planning Applications under the Urban Amnesty Plan are submitted through the computerized “IPPODAMOS” system to the five competent Urban Planning Authorities (Provincial Local Government Organizations of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Famagusta). Therefore, for submitting applications, interested members of the public should consult registered consultants from ETEK.

  5. A new option has been introduced in the Application Form EA15 of the computerized IPPODAMOS system specifically for submitting applications under the Urban Amnesty Plan, marked “URBAN AMNESTY 2024-2025”. Additionally, because under the provisions of the Urban Amnesty Plan, the documents must necessarily include the attached Declaration of the Responsible Consultant regarding the implementation date of the unauthorized additions, so that the responsible consultant takes responsibility that the unauthorized additions were made before the date of the Council of Ministers’ Decision. When the user selects the above application marking, the “Consultant’s Declaration for the Date of Implementation of Unauthorized Constructions” is set as a mandatory attachment.

  6. It is important for the public and consultants to know that the Urban Planning Authorities will accept the urban planning application provided it is complete and includes all required documents. It is reminded that the required documents for applications concerning additions/alterations necessarily include the submission of a copy of the building permit (permit, conditions, approved plans), and in the submitted plans, color-coded marking of the additions/alterations is required.

  7. After the application is reviewed by the Urban Planning Authority and a decision for approval is made, the Urban Planning Authority will inform the applicant to pay the required amount to the Special Fund of KOAG (Cyprus Land Development Corporation) for Affordable Housing. The amount is calculated by the Authority based on the “SPECIAL FORM FOR THE PURCHASE OF EXCESS BUILDING COEFFICIENT” in cases of requests for exceeding the building coefficient or the “COMPENSATION TABLE” in cases of deviation from regulatory provisions, and after a 10% deduction from said compensation, the remaining amount will be paid to the Urban Planning Authority’s Fund (Provincial Local Government Organization – EOA).

The applicant must pay both these amounts before the urban planning permit is granted, first the 10% compensation to the EOA Fund and the remaining amount to the KOAG Special Fund for Affordable Housing. The relevant KOAG receipt is then submitted to the Urban Planning Authority to enable the issuance of the urban planning permit.

  1. It should be noted that since the primary goal of the Plan is the issuance of Approval Certificates and Title Deeds, the public should be aware that the special amnesty conditions set by the Urban Planning Authorities will broadly concern the following:

(a) Limited validity of the urban planning permit, given that the development has already been implemented.

(b) The possibility of extending the validity of the urban planning permit only in exceptional cases.

(c) A specific timeframe for submitting the building permit application, so that it is filed shortly after the urban planning permit is issued, otherwise, the urban planning permit will become inactive and invalid.

  1. Finally, the public and consultants should know that regardless of the provisions of Article 10(2) of the Law on the Regulation of Streets and Buildings, the application to the competent Building Authority (relevant EOA) for the issuance of an Approval Certificate must be submitted immediately after the building permit is issued, in order to achieve the final goal of issuing Title Deeds.

Department of Town Planning and Housing – Nicosia, 18/9/2024

Urban Amnesty Plan for the Legalization of Unauthorized Constructions in Approved Developments

Consultant’s declaration for the date of implementation of unauthorized extensions

I hereby declare, knowing the consequences of the law, that the extensions to the building for which this urban planning application is submitted were implemented before the Council of Ministers’ Decision for the Urban Amnesty Plan (13/9/2024).

Additionally, both the applicant and I are aware that if an urban planning permit is granted for these extensions, which were declared to have been implemented before 13/9/2024, and it is found that the extensions were carried out later, this permit may be revoked.

Consultant’s Full Name: ………………………………………….

ETEK Registration Number: ………………………………………….

Signature: ………………………………………….

Date: ………………………………………….

Planning Amnesty Application Form

(For clarification only)


Cyprus Planning-Amnesty Application
Planning Amnesty Compensation Payments

(For clarification only)

Cyprus Planing Amnesty Compensation Payments

