Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

14th October 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesPlanning amnesty has very limited scope
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Planning amnesty has very limited scope

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus Planning Amnesty Letter

Earlier this week, I wrote a letter to the Cyprus Mail about the Planning Amnesty, which they kindly published earlier today.

They titled my letter ‘Title deed amnesty has very limited scope‘, which I’ve republished below.

I was quite excited when I read “Buildings amnesty approved, thousands to receive title deeds”, which was published in the Cyprus Mail Friday, September 13. At last, I thought, the government’s got a grip on sorting out the mess with illegal constructions and tainted title deeds.

However, on second thoughts, as the article was published on Friday 13th, I should have known better!

The amnesty has very limited scope. The most glaring omission is that only foreigners with Alien Registration Certificates (ARC) can apply as the online application system (Ippodamos) requires foreign applicants to enter their ARC number.

So what about non-Cypriots with holiday homes who are not permanent residents? Why has the system been designed prevent a sizable proportion of non-Cypriots benefitting from the amnesty? Is this a cunning plan by the government to reduce the workload on civil servants?

And what about the non-ARC holding foreigners who have title deeds, but who are unable to sell their properties because building irregularities have resulted in tainted title deeds? It’s also worth noting that the amnesty doesn’t include a large number of irregularities that result in a tainted title deed.

From the many emails I receive, similar to Lionel Grancourt’s letter “Victim of the title deed nightmare”, which was published in the Mail on August 4, shoddy work by property developers is the overwhelming cause for building irregularities, which the amnesty attempts to correct.

Does the government really believe that developers responsible for planning irregularities will be willing to pay to get them legitimised, bearing in mind that these developers have sold the properties and banked the proceeds?

The government needs to think again!
Nigel Howarth, Erimi

Here’s a few of the issues the Planning Amnesty fails to address:

  • Unfinished/lack of roads and/or pavements
  • Unfinished/lack of green area
  • Unfinished/lack of surface water drainage
  • Parking spaces configured incorrectly
  • Lack of disabled parking spaces
  • Lifts not installed according to the permit
  • Balcony railing heights built less than 1.1m from the parapet
  • Electricity sub station built in wrong place
  • Boundary walls too high
  • Access in wrong place
  • Lack of sewage green card
  • Final approval certificate not issued
  • Communal facilities not inspected
  • Nowhere to keep rubbish bins and/or not enough bins
  • Swimming pool changing rooms and facilities not built according to permit
  • Properties built facing wrong direction
  • Street lighting not installed
  • Parking areas blocked in and covered
  • Biological sewerage systems not installed as required by permit
  • Buildings failing to meet fire regulations
  • Buildings encroach on land belonging to someone else

I’m sure there are more. Please tell me the planning issues you are facing in your comments below.

Previous article
Primary residences going under the hammer increasing
Next article
New marinas and golf courses on the way

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

New marinas and golf courses on the way

Legal Matters

Primary residences going under the hammer increasing

Latest News & Updates

Planning permission axed: Decree, Details & Applications

Property Sales

Cyprus property sales edged down in September

Legal Matters

Golden passports trial postponed yet again

Latest News & Updates

Limassol offices priced higher than London

3 COMMENTS

  3. My friends builder encroached on land supposed to be pavement…and has now gone bankrupt, although still “developing”.

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1948
RUB
0.0095
CNY
0.1297
CHF
1.0619

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024