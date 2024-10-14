The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

14th October 2024
New marinas and golf courses on the way

By Nigel Howarth
Kissonerga marinas on the way
Potima Bay in Kissonerga, where the Paphos marina is due to be built.

The government’s priorities for the coming years include promoting and completing new tourism projects, in particular the development of new golf courses and marinas. 

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism‘s 2025 budget, totalling €65.6 million, has already allocated funds for tourism projects. 

2025 budget tourism allocations 

According to the Deputy Ministry’s strategic plan for 2025-2027, the state will focus on promoting new tourism projects aimed at diversifying Cyprus’ tourism offerings. 

These investments will include the development of new golf courses and the construction of additional marinas. 

The promotion and completion of these projects remain key government priorities for the coming years. 

The 2025 budget earmarks €380,000 for services related to preparing the terms of an open tender for the development of a marina in Kissonerga, Paphos, as well as for providing support throughout the tendering process. 

Additionally, €25,000 is set aside for a supervisory team for the Paralimni marina and for other consultancy services regarding marinas and leisure boat mooring facilities. 

At the same time, the Deputy Ministry has outlined its main activities for 2025-2027. These include further developing existing and exploring new markets, enhancing the quality of tourist services and experiences, improving infrastructure, expanding both existing and emerging forms of tourism to extend the tourist season, and accelerating digital and green transitions alongside improving accessibility. 

Kissonerga marina development 

The strategic plan also highlights efforts to enrich and upgrade the tourism product, which includes overseeing key development projects. 

This involves supervising major tourism-enhancement projects, with a focus on the allocation and management of lease contracts for developing and operating marinas and recreational boat mooring facilities. 

To this end, the coordination and support of the Marina Management Committee and the Recreational Boat Mooring Evaluation Committee are underway, alongside efforts to streamline all related project matters. 

Currently, the lease agreement for the development and operation of the Paralimni marina is being managed, while actions and processes for contracting the development of a marina in Kissonerga, Paphos, are progressing. Additionally, the management of lease contracts for the Limassol and Ayia Napa marinas is ongoing. 

The Deputy Ministry also oversees the work of the Golf Course Development Committee, responsible for implementing the regulatory framework governing new golf course developments. 

 

Planning amnesty has very limited scope
House prices and rents went up in Q2 2024

