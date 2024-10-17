Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

18th October 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuTitle DeedsSolutions prepared for trapped buyers
Latest News & UpdatesTitle DeedsLegal Matters

Solutions prepared for trapped buyers

By Andria Kades
Trapped Buyers partial solution on the way.

Efforts are underway to resolve the issue of trapped buyers, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday at the House legal affairs committee. 

Presenting a solution, he explained around 50 per cent of cases could be resolved in a manner which is constitutionally sound and has the green light from the legal service. 

Though the session primarily brainstormed without settling on any concrete proposal, the legal service suggested going through court – sparking a reaction from Disy MP and committee chair Nicos Tornaritis. He argued that considering there are around 10,000 pending cases, it would take some 20 years for court to issue a decision. 

The legal service expressed its disagreement, underlining there would be an order issued to speed up these cases. 

Ioannou said there are 9,497 applications by trapped buyers, of which 5,417 have no title deed and will remain pending until authorities can figure out whether one can be issued or not. 

With the remaining 4,080 there are around 2,500 that have no other burdens such as a mortgage. As such, they will be examined and be issued a title deed. With the remaining cases, they will be examined following written consent. 

Banks have agreed to suspend foreclosures until the beginning of 2025. 

Financial ombudswoman Valentina Georgiadou specified that any out-of-court settlement should be carried out with a proper framework.

CM

Previous article
House prices and rents went up in Q2 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

House prices and rents went up in Q2 2024

Latest News & Updates

New marinas and golf courses on the way

Latest News & Updates

Planning amnesty has very limited scope

Legal Matters

Primary residences going under the hammer increasing

Latest News & Updates

Planning permission axed: Decree, Details & Applications

Property Sales

Cyprus property sales edged down in September

2 COMMENTS

  1. I have read the article and I am one of those cases that I was at the end of the procedure of trapped buyers i.e the property had title deeds in the name of the developer and the land has a mortgage with the bank of Cyprus, and there was no objection in proceeding with the CEO of the Land Registry to proceed and issue the deeds on my name, when their piers were suspended.

    In the article it states for our cases that they “ will be examined following written consent “.

    What is the meaning of this statement ?

    Where do I apply for my case to be examined?

    Who is the person that will give his consent for the title deed transfer once a case is examined ?

    Please let me have your comments to make this statement simple to understand.

    • I’m afraid that we’ll have to wait until the ‘solution’ is finalised. When the trapped buyer’s law was introduced in 2016, the application procedure involved completing forms, providing evidence that the trapped buyer had paid for the property (or paid the shortfall to the Land Registry) and submitted all the information and completed form to the Land Registry.

      I suspect any new procedure will be similar.

      If you’ve already applied for the deeds, hopefully the process will be simpler.

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1948
RUB
0.0095
CNY
0.1297
CHF
1.0619

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024