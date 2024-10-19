Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

21st October 2024
Mortgages in Cyprus continue despite high interest rates & prices

By Nigel Howarth
Mortgaged in Cyprus peaked in June.

According the Department of Land and Surveys, mortgages were granted for 7,212 properties worth €1.94 billion during the January-August period, compared to 7,313 properties worth €1.98 billion during the same period last year.

This represents a 1.38% decrease in the number of properties mortgaged, while the value of the properties decreased by 2.16%.

Mortgages by month

Based on information from the Department of Land and Surveys, number of mortgages peaked in June, and were at their lowest in January:

  • In January, 768 properties were mortgaged, worth €146,547,089.
  • In February, 860 properties were mortgaged, worth €229,724,144.
  • In March, 910 properties were mortgaged, worth €406,483,726.
  • In April, 922 properties were mortgaged, worth €229,622,355.
  • In May, 885 properties were mortgaged, worth €221,071,538.
  • In June, 1,107 properties were mortgaged, worth €313,260,279.
  • In July, 959 properties were mortgaged, worth €211,445,209.
  • In August, 801 properties were mortgaged, worth €180,514,148.

Mortgaged properties by districtinter

According to the Department of Land and Surveys, the highest number of properties mortgaged in the first eight months of 2024 was in Nicosia, while the lowest was in Famagusta:

  • In Nicosia, 2,775 properties were mortgaged, worth €544,370,045.
  • In Limassol, 1,935 properties were mortgaged, worth €615,197,139.
  • In Larnaca, 1,148 properties were mortgaged, worth €252,295,113.
  • In Paphos, 910 properties were mortgaged, worth €334,845,812.
  • In Famagusta, 444 properties were mortgaged, worth €183,514,148.

 

 

