Construction material prices fell slightly in September

21st October 2024
By Nigel Howarth
Rebar construction material

The Price Index of Construction Materials for September 2024 reached 117,27 units (base year 2021=100), recording a decrease of 0.35% compared to the previous month according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

byulding-price-indexCompared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded a marginal decrease of 0.02%. By main construction commodity category, decreases were recorded in metallic products (-2.85%) whereas increases were observed in electromechanical products (3.62%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1.06%), mineral products (0.59%) and minerals (0.33%).

Cyprus construction material prices

For the period January-September 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 1.14% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

