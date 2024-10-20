Construction material prices fell slightly in September

The Price Index of Construction Materials for September 2024 reached 117,27 units (base year 2021=100), recording a decrease of 0.35% compared to the previous month according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded a marginal decrease of 0.02%. By main construction commodity category, decreases were recorded in metallic products (-2.85%) whereas increases were observed in electromechanical products (3.62%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1.06%), mineral products (0.59%) and minerals (0.33%).

For the period January-September 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 1.14% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.