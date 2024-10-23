Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

23rd October 2024
Check your Title Deed for problems!

By Nigel Howarth
Title Deed blighted with a Certificate of Unauthorised Works

In 2011 the Immovable Property Law, CAP. 224, was amended to prohibit the owner of a property from transferring or mortgaging their property if its Title Deed had been issued with a ‘Certificate of Unauthorised Works‘.

A note to this effect was added on the property’s Title Deed, thereby making the property effectively worthless on the open market.

A Certificate of Unauthorised Works indicates that a property suffers from serious planning infringements which, in the main, have been caused by shoddy or incomplete building work. When the serious planning infringements have been corrected, the owner can apply to have the prohibition removed and thereby have a ‘clean’ Title Deed issued..

Some infringements, such as a balcony’s balustrade/guardrail/railing being too low, failing to comply with fire regulations, etc. have serious health and safety implications. Others, such as a lack of a green area, are less significant and generally pose no danger.

Although a ‘blighted’ property could not be transferred or mortgaged, it could be left to someone in a Will (transferred by inheritance) or donated to a close family relative.

In my opinion, this change in the law was a positive move as it prevented unscrupulous vendors dumping their worthless and possibly dangerous properties onto their unsuspecting buyers while retaining responsibility for sorting out the mess they created.

(The recently announced ‘Building Amnesty‘ may help those with a ‘blighted’ property overcome a small number of planning infringements.)

Government’s temporary Title Deed ‘amnesty’

Earlier today I learnt that the Government introduced a temporary amendment to the law (Law 54(I)/2021) – effectively an amnesty – that permitted the registered owner of the property (in most cases the developer who built it) to transfer and/or mortgage it despite the fact that the property had been issued with a Certificate of Unauthorised Works.

This temporary amendment/amnesty came into force on 14th April 2021 and ended on 31st December 2021.

The government’s motive for introducing this temporary amendment/amnesty is open to speculation.

Regardless of the government’s motive, I suspect that during this time, unscrupulous property developers (and others) managed to offload their ‘blighted’ properties onto unsuspecting buyers.

If you have the Title Deed for the property you purchased, it’s easy to check if your property’s ‘blighted’ with a ‘Certificate of Unauthorised Works’.

How to check your Title Deed

Your Title Deed will be in the Greek language. Look though your deed to see if it contains the Greek text shown in the image below, where you’ll also find an English translation. (The smudged text is the Certificate of Unauthorised Works’ reference.)

Certificate of Unauthorised Works

What to do next

If your property has been issued with a Certificate of Unauthorised Works, you can visit the local Planning Authority to discover the scope and severity of the infringements.

If you bought an apartment or a property on a development, it’s extremely likely that others on the development have the same problem (although some of them may not have a Title Deed as the law protected them when the Deed became available for transfer.)

I know people who have clubbed together and paid for the work needed to resolve the planning infringements; understandably, others are reluctant to do so.

A second option is to club together and investigate the possibility of suing the vendor.

There is a third option if a bank has foreclosed one or more of the properties on your development.

New home prices: houses and apartments

