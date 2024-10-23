Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

23rd October 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuProperty PricesNew home prices: houses and apartments
Latest News & UpdatesProperty Prices

New home prices: houses and apartments

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus new home prices

Last week, Landbank Analytics released an in-depth report on the number and value of new homes purchased in Cyprus during the first nine months of 2024.

In that period, 5,253 contracts of sale for new residential units were deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic, marking a 19.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Furthermore, the total value of new home purchases (including apartments and houses) rose by 25%, exceeding €1.9 billion.

Using Landbank Analytics‘ analysis of new home sales, I have calculated the average price of new houses and apartments in each of the island’s five districts.

New home (house) prices

The most expensive new houses were in Limassol, at an average price of €696.2k Paphos followed Limassol with new houses costing an average of €615.6k. In third place Larnaca (€336.6k), fourth Famagusta (€331.4k) and finally Nicosia (€309.3k.)

New apartment prices

The most expensive new apartments were also in Limassol, at an average price of €558.2k. Paphos followed Limassol again with new apartments costing an average of €332.6k. In third place Nicosia (€198.4k), fourth Larnaca (€195.8k) and finally Famagusta (€162.8k).

The average price of new houses across the Republic was €457.8k and apartments €289.6k.

These new homes will include both permanent homes and holiday homes. As holiday houses and holiday apartments are significantly smaller than permanent family homes, they will be less expensive.

(According to Eurostat data from 2023 Cyprus has the largest houses in the EU at 149.7 sq.m. The latest available figures for the UK, which were published in 2009, show that the UK had the smallest dwellings in the EU at just 87.0 sq.m.)

Previous article
Property sales rise, transfers fall
Next article
Check your Title Deed for problems!

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Check your Title Deed for problems!

Latest News & Updates

Property sales rise, transfers fall

Latest News & Updates

Sgt. Pepper & Cyprus Property News celebrate anniversary

Statistics

Construction material prices fell slightly in September

Latest News & Updates

Mortgages in Cyprus continue despite high interest rates & prices

Property Sales

New home sales exceed €1.9 billion in 2024

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1948
RUB
0.0095
CNY
0.1297
CHF
1.0619

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024