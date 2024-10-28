Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

Ban construction within 100 metres of coastline

By Nigel Howarth
The Environment Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou has proposed a ban on construction within 100 metres of the coastline.

Speaking at a conference organized by the environment department, Theodosiou argued that this restriction would align Cyprus with the Barcelona Convention’s standards for coastal zone management across the Mediterranean.

The convention mandates a minimum 100-metre buffer from the highest winter waterline, within which construction is prohibited. Current Cyprus legislation, however, only restricts construction within 100 yards (91.44 metres) from the high tide mark, allowing exceptions for projects deemed in the public interest and approved by the cabinet.

Theodosiou expressed concerns that the existing regulations lack the necessary rigor, emphasizing that “intensive construction and disruptive interventions near the coast have degraded coastal ecosystems and landscapes.” She noted that these pressures, combined with climate change impacts, are exacerbating environmental degradation.

Cyprus is already experiencing climate-related challenges such as rising sea levels, coastal erosion, extreme weather, and ecosystem damage, she said. To address this, a study is underway to assess the “environmental sensitivity” of Cyprus’ coastlines. Early indications suggest that more than the 100-metre buffer recommended by the Barcelona Convention may be required.

Enforcement is also crucial, Theodosiou noted, highlighting ongoing inspections of coastal areas to monitor compliance with protective laws. Her goal is to strengthen the legal framework to safeguard coastal zones, ensuring that unlawful projects cease to harm the environment, compromising coastal resilience and ecosystem sustainability.

Property market warning as demand outstrips supply

  1. Here we go again, The rising sea levels. I guess this was caused by the extra weight of the houses too close to the water causing that parcel of land to sink. Please, give me a break.

