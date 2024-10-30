Land in Limassol sold for €5 million

The 50 highest-value property transactions in Cyprus totalled €57.5 million in September 2024, with the priciest sale being a €5 million plot of land in Germasogeia, according to research by Ask Wire.

Limassol accounted for six of the top ten most expensive sales in the month, which sold for a total of €18.56 million. Paphos had two properties in the top ten, which sold for €6.5 million. Nicosia and Larnaca each had one, which sold for €2.96 million and €1.8 million respectively.

Across Cyprus, the 50 most expensive sales in September, representing the top ten transactions in each district, amounted to €57.5 million. Limassol contributed 43 percent of this total (€24.7 million), confirming its central role in the high-end property market.

Top Ten Property Type Location Price 1 Land Germasogeia (Limassol) €5m 2 House Agios Tychonas (Limassol) €4.2m 3 House Kouklia (Paphos) €4.15m 4 Apartment building Dali (Nicosia) €2.96m 5 Apartment Agios Nektarios (Limassol) €2.5m 6 House Kato Paphos €2.35m 7 Apartment Agios Nektarios (Limassol) €2.33m 8 Apartment Agios Nektarios (Limassol) €2.33m 9 House Parekklisia (Limassol) €2.2m 10 Land Voroklini (Larnaca) €1.8m

“September’s most expensive sales in three of the five districts were land transactions, including the month’s highest in Limassol,” noted Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire. He highlighted that land sales were prominent in some areas, yet high-value residential properties continue to anchor the market.

Loizou added, “In the ten most expensive sales, residential properties dominate, as they do within the top 50, where 31 high-value residential transactions are recorded.” He concluded that “Limassol and Paphos are the districts with the highest-value residential sales, while Nicosia and Larnaca remain on par.”