Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

31st October 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuProperty SalesLand in Limassol sold for €5 million
Latest News & UpdatesProperty SalesProperty Prices

Land in Limassol sold for €5 million

By Nigel Howarth
Land for sale in Limassol

The 50 highest-value property transactions in Cyprus totalled €57.5 million in September 2024, with the priciest sale being a €5 million plot of land in Germasogeia, according to research by Ask Wire.

Limassol accounted for six of the top ten most expensive sales in the month, which sold for a total of €18.56 million. Paphos had two properties in the top ten, which sold for €6.5 million. Nicosia and Larnaca each had one, which sold for €2.96 million and €1.8 million respectively.

Across Cyprus, the 50 most expensive sales in September, representing the top ten transactions in each district, amounted to €57.5 million. Limassol contributed 43 percent of this total (€24.7 million), confirming its central role in the high-end property market.

Top Ten Property Type Location Price
1 Land Germasogeia (Limassol) €5m
2 House Agios Tychonas (Limassol) €4.2m
3 House Kouklia (Paphos) €4.15m
4 Apartment building Dali (Nicosia) €2.96m
5 Apartment Agios Nektarios (Limassol) €2.5m
6 House Kato Paphos €2.35m
7 Apartment Agios Nektarios (Limassol) €2.33m
8 Apartment Agios Nektarios (Limassol) €2.33m
9 House Parekklisia (Limassol) €2.2m
10 Land Voroklini (Larnaca) €1.8m

“September’s most expensive sales in three of the five districts were land transactions, including the month’s highest in Limassol,” noted Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire. He highlighted that land sales were prominent in some areas, yet high-value residential properties continue to anchor the market.

Loizou added, “In the ten most expensive sales, residential properties dominate, as they do within the top 50, where 31 high-value residential transactions are recorded.” He concluded that “Limassol and Paphos are the districts with the highest-value residential sales, while Nicosia and Larnaca remain on par.”

Previous article
Ban construction within 100 metres of coastline
Next article
Investigation into abusive clauses in mortgage contracts

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Investigation into abusive clauses in mortgage contracts

Latest News & Updates

Ban construction within 100 metres of coastline

Latest News & Updates

Acquisition of Cyprus property by foreigners

Latest News & Updates

Check your Title Deed for problems!

Property Prices

New home prices: houses and apartments

Latest News & Updates

Property sales rise, transfers fall

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1948
RUB
0.0095
CNY
0.1297
CHF
1.0619

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024